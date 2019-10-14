Network laugh “square” dogs from Japan
Unusual dog grooming caused laughter and confusion.
Not so long ago in Japan began to grow square watermelons. Their appearance struck of Internet users worldwide, but the Japanese did not stop there. They were fascinated by the new trend, also associated with the shape of a cube. But now we are not talking about watermelons, but about dogs.
Fans of unusual pet grooming has moved to a new level — dogs specially long some wool to turn into a cubic form. The exhibition “cubic” dogs was held in the Japanese capital Tokyo. As noted by many users, they are reminiscent of the Minecraft universe.
Square watermelons began to grow in Japan
Barbers cut their dog for exhibition
Grooming many of the dogs presented a smooth and symmetrical cubes. However, this trend has caused mixed reactions. Some even considered it animal abuse.
Participant of the exhibition in Japan
