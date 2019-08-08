Network laugh tattoo militants “DNR” on all the belly

| August 8, 2019 | News | No Comments
Сеть насмешила татуировка боевика «ДНР» на все пузо

In the network discussing a photo of a large male supporter of the so-called “DNR”, who in his voluminous stomach did a tattoo on military subjects. Earlier one of leaders “DNR” was seen on “spicy party in BDSM style”

“Disturbing news for NATO and interiorismo”, comments posted to Twitter photos blogger Vitauskas.

Under this and similar posts in social networks of Internet users had plenty of harsh comments.

