Network laugh the child, which ride on the tape for Luggage

August 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Riding on the conveyor belt at the airport left little to the passenger side.
At airports there is always a turmoil, and many of the passengers are nervous and in a hurry — however, that is no reason to leave young children unattended, reports 120.su.
This convinced the woman, who was going to fly out of the airport in Atlanta (GA, USA). She was distracted, and this took her 2 year old son. Seeing the conveyor belt, on which went the baggage, the boy decided that it would be nice to ride, and immediately implemented the plan.
The child was soon noticed by the staff of the airport, which stopped the tape and took her small passenger. Unfortunately, riding out the boy side, because he broke his arm, but otherwise was not injured.
