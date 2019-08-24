Network laugh the dog, “graceful” falling off the couch
August 24, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Apparently, this happens quite often.
It may seem that it is impossible to fall from anywhere while maintaining amazing grace, reports 120.su.
But a dog living with his owners in Norway, perfectly mastered this trick — falling in a dream from the couch at the same time he shows a complex acrobatic sketch, after which quietly continues to slumber on the floor.
It seems the owners know this feature of your pet — no wonder next to the sofa is a pillow. Apparently, it is intended that regular show took place more safe and comfortable.