Network laugh the most fluffy cat in the world
He is no longer alive, but the images still cause an unprecedented boom in the network. Read on to find out more.
This harsh with the cat’s name is Colonel meow and he is considered the most fluffy cat in the world. This is evidenced by the Guinness Book of records, a corresponding entry is made in 2013. His owner Anne-Marie Evie took fluffy from a shelter two years earlier, in 2011.
Colonel meow is the most fluffy cat in the world according to the Guinness Book of records
Colonel — a cross between the Persian and Himalayan breed, length of coat was 22,89 see Beyond his “hair” became famous for the distinctive shape of the muzzle, resembling an evil face.
In November 2013, the veterinarians reported mistress of congenital heart problems Colonel. In January 2014, the cat died.