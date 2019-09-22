Network laugh the people’s Deputy”revolutionary” in a funny t-shirt

Сеть насмешил нардеп-«революционер» в забавной футболке

Dubinsky selects original t-shirts.

The Network has published the original photo of the people’s Deputy from “public Servants” Alexander Dubinsky, reports vgolos.com.ua.

Photographer Jan Dobronogov “caught” him in an interesting outfit during a session of Parliament and posted the photo on Facebook.

Has signed “t-Shirt Dubinsky”.

The MP came to Parliament in t-shirt with the inscription “the Positive is born in the struggle”.

Netizens commented on this photo:

“It’s all about home Gontareva?”;

“Eternal revolutionary” and others.

