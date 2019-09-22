Network laugh the people’s Deputy”revolutionary” in a funny t-shirt
Dubinsky selects original t-shirts.
The Network has published the original photo of the people’s Deputy from “public Servants” Alexander Dubinsky, reports vgolos.com.ua.
Photographer Jan Dobronogov “caught” him in an interesting outfit during a session of Parliament and posted the photo on Facebook.
Has signed “t-Shirt Dubinsky”.
The MP came to Parliament in t-shirt with the inscription “the Positive is born in the struggle”.
Netizens commented on this photo:
“It’s all about home Gontareva?”;
“Eternal revolutionary” and others.
