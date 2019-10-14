Network laugh the Raven, giving a curious team in German
October 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In one of the zoos in Germany was discovered the talking Raven.
In the German city of Lunebach,in one of the national parks of the commune settled Raven, who manages to imitate human speech, writes the Daily Mail.
Media reported about the bird German photographer Lothar Lenz, walking around the zoo “Eifel” he was surprised by his unusual occupant. Black crow was sitting on the curb on German repeating one phrase “my dear”. The man was so struck by it that he decided to learn about the feathered talent more information.
As told by the staff of the national reserve, they found a crow with a broken wing, nursed and nursed him. Then he left to live at the zoo, delighting visitors and is friendly to the Rangers.