Network laugh the reaction of the baby, disturbed by the fact that mom forgot to kiss him before leaving for…
A resident of the city of Jacksonville (Florida, us) Diana Saymos posted in Facebook funny videos, shot her husband, which quickly spread on social media and even world media.
It two-year-old son of Diana Alexander is extremely outraged by the fact that the mother left for work, forgetting to kiss him goodbye. Shocked the baby is trying to say negoduya it. But, as he says more bad words not enough for him — so his aid as interpreter comes dad, who recorded the incident on video. His speech Alexander also complements the emotional gestures and facial expressions. The boy is outraged not only by the fact that he has not received the traditional kiss, but the fact that mom didn’t kiss his younger sister and dad.
“Mom, me,” the boy says, imitating the sound of a kiss. “She kissed you?”, says Papa Christos. Alexander nods and continues to Express his shock. “And she just went to work? What kind of mom that does that”, — jokingly continues father. But Alexander points to the sister, dad, and again. “Kissed me? Here, a pancake,” says Christos. And the son immediately behind him repeats the last sentence.
Diana says in a hurry to leave, but it is extremely impressed with the reaction of his son. And when she returned home, he was not lacking in her kisses.
