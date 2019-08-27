Network laugh the reaction of the dog on a slice of lemon
Not delicious, but interesting.
Pets often become heroes funny videos on the Internet, but the real star was the dog, which the owner gave a slice of lemon.
The reaction of the dog, and the host “presented” lemon, is impossible to convey in words. The video begins with footage of a man holding in hand citrus, and the dog even stands on his hind legs, expecting to get some sweets.
A few seconds later a man throws a lemon slice pet that instantly grabs her, but quickly spits it out, wondering what he just tried. The dog mixed up mixed feelings – on the one hand, he loved the taste of lemon, but it is interesting to find out what it is. After that the dog started to jump around slices “of newmessage” playing with her paws than delighted as his master, and thousands of Internet users around the world.