Network laugh the reaction of the dogs to new puppies

Сеть насмешила реакция cобаки на появление в доме щенков

The touching poignancy of this scene is off the charts, only the final was slightly unusual.

Alex Sa, who brought home two little puppies, was a little worried how would react to this new addition to the family senior dog. Veteran a very warm welcome of his new friends, sniffed them, and then lifted its leg and peed on the puppies head.

However, Alex believes that dog did everything correctly and according to the etiquette of dog — puppies liked him, and he marked their younger “family”, taking them in the pack.

