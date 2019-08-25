Network laugh the reaction of the guy, the girl who caught a wedding bouquet
On the popular platform Reddit user under the name Ty Tha Fly Guy has published a video that shows the funny reaction of the young guy to his girl at the wedding was lucky enough to catch the bride’s bouquet. To accept this means that she will soon marry.
“You see, he has other plans for the future,” just kidding nick.
“The girl is better to know now till she had spent even more time”, “He left as soon as she saw this entry”, “is it Possible to be even less enthusiastic than this guy?”, “It is reminiscent of Chandler from Friends”, “looks Like she’ll have to make another rebound,” – discussing the entry in the network.
Roller in a short time became very popular on the portal and collected 112 thousand likes.