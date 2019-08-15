Network laugh the reaction of whites to the camera
Squirrel was not happy about surveillance.
A video camera installed near Rochester (new Hampshire, USA) to observe the animals, takes a lot of forest dwellers, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to zoobusiness.kiev.ua.
However, the main character of this video with a camera, had an attack of paranoia. Squirrel just ate at first, but at some point, apparently, saw the device and realized that there was someone watching.
Frozen animal funny began to dance on his hind legs, looking anxiously into the lens, and many viewers even sympathize with the squirrel, because her life will never be the same.
