Network laugh unusual flower bed made of old clothes
August 14, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
Sometimes creativity does not benefit. And this bed is a Prime example.
Thus, recently, the network got the pictures taken by the resident of Gomel. There in the street Komissarova activists equipped with unusual flower-bed, using old things.
Unusual flower bed in Gomel
However, the advantage of this creativity is appreciated by all. Most users said that flowers planted in old jeans, look very strange and even scary.
Flowerbed in Gomel: rear view
After some media jokingly called this bed “dismemberment”, the local authorities decided to dismantle it.
Terrible bed in Gomel
What do you think about this? Would like to see a flower bed in his yard?
Loading...
READ US intelligence believes that under the Severodvinsk blew up a cruise missile with a nuclear engine 'Petrel' (PHOTO)