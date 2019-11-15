Network laugh with the driver who wanted to obtain the original license plate on the car, and turned to the contrary
The man was going to order a original license plate on the car, but eventually became a star of the Internet.
In the Main service centre of the Ministry of internal Affairs told about a curious case. So, the driver ordered the license plate on the car, but when he wrote it, must have forgotten to change the language on the keyboard. In the end, it was “MSSSSS”. Most likely, the man meant the word “Voodoo”, which translated to English means “Shaman”. However, his mistake he managed to amuse the entire network.