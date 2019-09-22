Network laugh with the “pack” of Russian journalists
The provoked ridicule.
At gas talks in Brussels, the Russian delegation has brought a pool of Kremlin media. Among them is one of the main promoters of Vladimir Solovyov, reports the Chronicle.info about a link to the Browser.
This observation was made head of the press service of Naftogaz Alain Osmolovsky. Photo cameras of Russian TV channels she has published a on Facebook.
“In the trilateral talks came a whole flock of the Russian media. And even nightingales, obajimi”, – she was accompanied by the ironic comment.
In the comments immediately began to imagine that talk about negotiations on the Federal channels.
“I hasten to inform you – this winter Ukraine will freeze without our gas!”, – laughs Konstantin Milutin.
Others wrote that the horror stories about the cold winter – not fiction, but the real headlines of the Russian news feeds. People post screenshots.
“Europe may freeze talks on gas transit with Ukraine,” – so signed one of the text translations in the Russian media.
“Burning sho kapets” – says Yury Panchenko.
And Myron Vasilyuk about the delegation of the Russian journalists writes: “They just use any opportunity to escape from hell.”
hronika.info