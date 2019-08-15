Network laugh year-old girl danced like Jennifer Lopez

| August 15, 2019 | News | No Comments
Father was in shock.

The video titled “traditional dance did not go according to plan” is the new love of social networks, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to this Suite.

Once an American football player C. J. Hema had fun dancing around in the kitchen and decided to teach a few nifty moves from his little daughter. At first, the girl laughed, trying to repeat what dad did. But when she got sick, showed her parents that she is not worse.

Just imagine what the shock was from the father, when his 2-year-old child began to twerking as a professional dancer.

The kid probably saw a hot movement on TV, and learned to repeat them. But the world her parents still turned over.

hronika.info

