Network laughing at the situation with the cat, who was not allowed to Board the plane due to its extra weight
The network has received wide attention the story of a cat, Victor, who because of excess weight was not allowed to Board the plane. Netizens responded to this situation with memes and photoshopped pics.
The participant of the loyalty program “Aeroflot-bonus” Michael Galin traveled with my cat Victor on the route Riga-Moscow-Vladivostok. During the short flight from Europe, no problem, except that cat Victor did not like to fly. But beside his master, he felt safe. Cat adventure began on the way to Vladivostok.
At Sheremetyevo airport, the employee of airline “Aeroflot” said Michael, that the weight Victor two pounds exceeds the weight of the animals, which are allowed in the cabin. Therefore, the passenger offered to take your pet in the Luggage compartment, where the cat had to spend the entire flight time is about 8 hours.
Michael decided not to subject your pet to such stress and instead went to the trick. The man changed the tickets to another flight, and among its subscribers in the social network found a cat that colouring is similar to Victor, but weighs less. Understudy, Victor was a cat named Phoebe. It was her male presented for examination, when they passed the flight check-in. After successful registration, Phoebe went to the hostess, and her place in the carry took Victor. So, Victor got on a plane (Yes even in business class!) artifice.
This story received a wide resonance in the network. On the adventure cat Victor and his master wrote even foreign media such as BBC, The Times, ABC, NBC News and others. Many airlines have created advertisements, which offer to transport the cats in the cabin of the aircraft free of charge.
But “Aeroflot” after learning that the passenger has violated the prescribed rules, apply sanctions. Russian airline deprived of Michael miles and were excluded from the loyalty program.
Well, the network there was a whole movement “I (we) the fat cat”, as netizens have created a lot of memes and fotozhab on this topic.