Network one cartoon showed all the “achievements” Zelensky
The network has a new cartoon that puts an ironic light all the controversial “achievements” of President Vladimir Zelensky during his continuance in office.
Fotozhabu published a popular Facebook community “Baba I kit”.
This image shows a scuba diver with the face of President Zelenskiy, which moves along the bottom of the pond deeper and set the signs with the word “Bottom”. It should be noted that the expression of the hero images are very smug, like he believes what is happening is a joke.
Users Facebookв the comments under fotozhabu noted that the head of state is unlikely to stop there and will move deeper. Some say that his goal is to get deep. It should be noted that justifying the guarantor of the Constitution of the comments below the cartoon in the next hour no one appeared.