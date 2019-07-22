Network povilsya official trailer of the series “the Witcher”

In the Network appeared the official teaser trailer of the series “the Witcher”. Production fantastic project involved the streaming platform Netflix.

A two-minute clip shows the main characters of “the Witcher”, including the key character played by Henry Cavill. Viewers can get acquainted with the combat abilities of Geralt, the atmosphere of the series and the magical abilities of some actors is Not without its monsters, impressive for its creepy appearance.

Premiere of “the Witcher” is scheduled for the end of this year. It is expected that subscribers of Netflix will see the debut episode in December. Henry Cavill in the fight for the role visited more than 250 candidates, and all shown on screen stunts performed on his own. Also, the actor admitted that after the end of the project he has left a collection of swords.