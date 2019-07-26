Network sell 2-pound busts Zelensky

В Сети распродают 2-килограммовые бюсты Зеленского

On the popular online free classifieds appeared offers to purchase plaster bust of President Vladimir Zelensky. Reporters found that “FRaly” for your “souvenir”, the author asks for 2 thousand hryvnias.

According to the announcement, the weight of the bust is 2.5 kg, height — 23 cm. Made of sculptural plaster, covered with 3 layers of lacquer, gold leaf. Available in three colors : marble, ivory gloss, ivory matte.

In addition, it is possible to make any other color as desired.

“Excellent and unique gift, will decorate your desktop and interior”, — convinced the authors, emphasizing that “official sales” of the busts will start on Thursday, July 25.

