Network sell the asphalt on which he stood Oleg Vinnik
August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The network has found a tempting offer for fans of the Ukrainian singer and sex symbol of Oleg Vinnik.
Someone decided to sell a piece of asphalt, which supposedly had the artist. On the website was the price of 10 thousand UAH.
After a few hours of the announcement of the sale disappeared. Someone of the fans bought a piece of asphalt.
This offers become closer to winnick does not end there. The man from Kropiwnicki decided to sell the bill with a par value of UAH 10, which relate to the artist. Evidence of this, of course not.
According to the seller, bought it the next day.
