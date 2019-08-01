Network sell the asphalt on which he stood Oleg Vinnik

The network has found a tempting offer for fans of the Ukrainian singer and sex symbol of Oleg Vinnik.

В Сети продают асфальт, на котором стоял Олег Винник

Someone decided to sell a piece of asphalt, which supposedly had the artist. On the website was the price of 10 thousand UAH.

After a few hours of the announcement of the sale disappeared. Someone of the fans bought a piece of asphalt.

This offers become closer to winnick does not end there. The man from Kropiwnicki decided to sell the bill with a par value of UAH 10, which relate to the artist. Evidence of this, of course not.

According to the seller, bought it the next day.

