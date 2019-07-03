Network shocked by the makeup Heidi Klum during a social outlet
Beauty image of the model has caused heated discussion online.
Lately Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz does not often appear in public. To make an exception, the couple decided only recently, becoming the guests of the charity evening in Paris. On the red carpet, Heidi appeared under a man’s arm with Tom, and chose a rather unusual outfit: blue pants, embroidered with sequins, and a silk pink kimono with the chrysanthemums from Naeem Khan.
However, the attention of fans attracted not so much the outfit Klum as her makeup in only blue arrows. According to most, the make-up messed up the luxurious appearance of the model:
“Bad makeup”, “For which she takes revenge makeup artist?”, “The horror, not make-up”, “Usually it looks great, but something went wrong”, “make-up ruins everything”.