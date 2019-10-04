Network touched by rare displays of affection for Kate Middleton and Prince William in public (video)
Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are usually not show in public their affection. Although there is no doubt that the couple are very attached to each other, the Royal etiquette does not allow the future king to make a show of yourself in front of the subjects — in contrast, ranks sixth in line of succession to Prince Harry. Younger brother William and his wife are not shy while out to hold hands, hug, kiss and touch each other.
The more valuable for fans of those rare occasions when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sometimes give slack and allow you to see their true relationship.
So, the network has moved by a short video made during the visit, the 37-year-old Kate and William at the London centre of the Aga Khan. Conversing with other visitors, the Prince and his wife relaxed laugh. And at some point Catherine, having forgotten, gently puts his hand on the shoulder of her husband.
pic.twitter.com/Zp89d7yx8C
— Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) October 2, 2019
“Oh, how nice”, “They still love each other after all these years”, “Gorgeous couple” — wrote in the comments.
Expert on sign language Robin Kermode says that Queen Elizabeth rarely holds hands with her husband Prince Philip in public. And it has become an unwritten rule for all senior members of the Royal family. “It is obvious that William and Kate are emotionally very close, however, they apparently don’t feel the need to prove your love and show it to the whole world — especially on formal occasions,” says Robin.
