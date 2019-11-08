Network touched by the tears of joy of a boy who was presented with puppy (video)
The network has become a viral video in just two days scored about 7.3 million hits on the social network Twitter. Filmed in new York the video the boys do a surprise give the long-awaited puppy. A child comes in so excited that could not help starting to cry from happiness, covering his face with his hands and sliding to the floor.
“Gift” is trying to comfort its new owner, licking his tears.
Of Internet users touched by the reaction of the boy. “What a cute baby! Puppy will definitely be very much in love,” “He immediately put away my phone. Dominate real connection… It’s priceless”, “Love at first sight exists. We just saw her,” wrote in the comments. Many admitted that they themselves could not hold back tears at the sight of this touching spectacle.
