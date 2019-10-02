Network users won cat-electronic music composer
The lady Twitter under the pseudonym qrtrmusic writes electronic music using a special MIDI keyboard Ableton Push. This device allows on the fly to compose songs, and this took the cat qrtrmusic. Pet sat (and then went) directly on the keyboard and began to improvise. The cat wove into sounding music, and own a satisfied purring — and, apparently, glorified mistress. qrtrmusic posted the entry in his Twitter account. A day playing music videos with the cat watched almost three million times, says Medusa.
In the comments other users became interested qrtrmusic, does her cat lessons. Because their Pets do not have such an impeccable ear for music.
But cats qrtrmusic found a competitor — dog-DJ!