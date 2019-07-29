Neuropsychologist: Between nutrition and state of mind there is a connection
Between nutrition and state of mind is communication — the brain is directly dependent on those substances which the person receives with food.
Neuroscientist Irina Kvinge suggested that the eating habits of a person easily can cause him psycho-emotional disorders. According to the doctor, brain activity, defining mental health depend on the quantity of food micronutrients – vitamins, fats, minerals, and amino acids. Lack of useful nutrients can facilitate the emergence of emotional problems.
For example, said Irina Khvingia, for the normal functioning of the Central nervous system the body needs to obtain optimal amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids omega-3. Their lack leads to a decrease in brain activity and decreases the production of serotonin – a neurotransmitter that provides emotional well-being.
Also for the regulation of emotions is important to consume enough zinc, noted neuropsychologist. Lack of zinc can lead to the development of depression.
Leads to the development of depression as well as mental fatigue and iron deficiency element, responsible for sensory and cognitive functions, suggested a neuropsychologist.
The other is necessary for protection from mental disorders trace element – magnesium. A deficiency of magnesium in the diet has a negative impact on the development of “happiness hormones” dopamine and serotonin, and also affects the lack of red blood cells, which further contribute to the emotional imbalance and fatigue.
Irina Khvingia advised to abandon or minimize the consumption of processed foods, processed meat, fast food, baking under the action of the contained harmful substances violations occur in metabolic processes and failures in important life support systems.
“The more healthy natural foods will be on the table, the better will be the health and emotional background”, — stated the expert.