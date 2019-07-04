Neuroscientists have explained why people yawn
US scientist believes that yawning in humans can be caused by an undesirable increase in temperature of the brain.
A specialist neurophysiologist, head of the laboratory of adaptive behaviour and perception of the Polytechnic Institute of new York Andrew Gallup proves that yawning can indicate overheating of the human brain. To help the brain to cool the body includes a mechanism of yawning.
A scientist conducted an experiment, during which the forehead of the participants have applied ice packs or with hot water. It turned out that cold lotions to the forehead acted as a means of ending yawning parties with chilled so heads ceased to yawn, even when confronted with the phenomenon of “yawn contagion”, that is, seeing how yawns someone close. When heated forehead, on the contrary, yawning people became more intense.
In the next step the experiment with hot and cold lotions is repeated, but in this case also, the participants in the brain temperature was measured using sensitive equipment. This test confirmed the connection between brain temperature and yawning frequency.
Note that the most common explanation for the occurrence of yawning today is a theory about lack of oxygen. She suggests that the desire to make a yawn in humans occurs as the body’s attempt to breathe thus more air and oxygen fill his lack.