Neurosurgeon from California killed patients large doses of painkillers
Neurosurgeon from California, was arrested on suspicion of killing their patients.He was prescribed a huge number of different potent painkillers. This writes Lenta.Ru.
72-year-old Thomas Keller is accused of four murders, mistreatment of the elderly and four cases of opioid prescribing without legitimate purpose. States that he discharged patients from 180 to 300 pain pills for one course of treatment.
This occurred from 2011 to 2018 during receptions in his private office in Santa Rosa (CA). The pharmacists and insurance companies warned the technician about his wrong actions, but he didn’t listen.
It is believed that Keller was involved in the death of five people. He prescribed vicodin, oxycodone and morphine “in amounts far exceeding accepted medical practice,” said attorney General Xavier Becerra. The names of the victims are not known, but is aware of one death in 2015 and two in 2016 and 2017.
“This is the first time we are arresting and bringing a doctor with murder due to excessive quantities of prescribed opioids”, — said the press Secretary of the Prosecutor General.
At the same time a lawyer, a neurosurgeon pointed out that what happened was a terrible injustice, and the state office of public Prosecutor “is bending over backwards to show that they are struggling with opioid crisis.” According to him, the three “murder” is a suicide, and one accidental overdose in the background of the use of methadone, which the patient was silent.
Keller graduated from the medical faculty of the University of California in Davis and worked as a neurosurgeon in the army and the US air force. Its licence was suspended in 1990 over allegations of sexually abusing 10 female patients. She was restored after seven years.
Also in the fall of 2018 he was suspended from medical practice due to allegations of fraud in the field of health and distribution of drugs outside of professional practice. In this case the doctor faces up to 45 years in prison.