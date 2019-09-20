Neurosurgeon: the symptoms of brain cancer often overlooked
Neurosurgeon Alexei Kashcheev called the symptoms that allow to suspect a person has cancer of the brain. Among them, according to the specialist, headache, vision problems, numbness of the limbs.
“Chronic headache, progressive blindness, numbness in the extremities – these symptoms should prompt a person to undergo an examination. Unfortunately, even noticing them, patients tend to go to the doctors and do an MRI, because these signs seem to them irrelevant,” he said.
According to reports, Zavorotnyuk was diagnosed with a glioblastoma – a very aggressive form of brain tumor. Alexey Kashcheev said that the reasons for the development of glioblastoma today, medicine is not exactly known. The doctor believes that IVF, which is related in the press, the occurrence of cancer, the actress, is one of the many factors that can give a boost to the development of cancer process in the body.
The neurosurgeon added that glioblastoma is not the only type of brain tumors. There are other, quite treatable.