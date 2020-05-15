Nevada earthquake: tremors were felt in California and Utah
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 rocked the Nevada — tremors were felt hundreds of miles from the epicenter, reaching even to California, says Accuweather.
The earthquake occurred early Friday morning, may 15, about Tonapa, Nevada, and was strong enough to be felt at a distance of over 300 miles (480 kilometers) in areas such as Bakersfield, California. According to the U.S. Geological survey, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred at 4:03 Pacific time and had a depth of 2.5 miles (4 kilometers). The US geological survey increased the magnitude of the earthquake up to 6.5 from 6.4 in about an hour after the first shock.
In the small town of Tonopah, located about three hours drive North of Las Vegas, there were no reports of damage or injuries. In the town is the test site of the U.S. air force for experimental and classified aircraft, and is known for its relationship with enthusiasts, Area 51.
In Esmeralda, Nevada, aftershocks were registered within 15 minutes in the range of from 3.8 to 4.9. This is the third quake with a magnitude of 3.0 in the last 10 days in the region.
According to reports from the U.S. Geological survey, even the people living far to the East in salt lake city, Utah, said they felt the tremors, they were also noticeable on the South-West of San Diego is in the range of 750 miles (1,200 kilometers) from the earthquake epicenter.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred as a result of horizontal displacement of the shelf surface crust of North America, says the USGS on its official website. The quake occurred at Walker-lane, in the active zone of seismicity, roughly coinciding with the border of California and Nevada. Tectonically, Walker lane covers up to 25% North America to Pacific plate and the remainder mostly located in the fault system of San Andreas.
Over the past 50 years within a radius of 100 km from the epicenter of the current earthquake, there were about two dozen earthquakes of magnitude 5 and above, mainly in the West and South. Two earthquakes of magnitude 6 or above occurred in the same region in the last century: the earthquake of magnitude 6.5 40 km to the North-West in January 1934 an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 in 50 km to the North in December 1932. Both of these earthquakes caused severe local tremors. The earthquake of 1932 caused damage to the sparsely populated surrounding region.
As at midnight GMT after earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred on 6 aftershocks of magnitude 4 and above, spread to a region about 30 km West of the epicenter.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 2248
[name] => earthquake
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zemletryasenie
)
earthquake
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6393
[name] => California
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => shtat-kaliforniya
)
state КалифорнияFacebookVkontakte
bookmark