Never had cancer: Eugenia Vlasova made a sensational statement
Ukrainian singer Eugenia Vlasova, a serious disease which was reported earlier, said that never had cancer.
About this singer wrote on his Instagram, noting that she was “tired of not pull its load and cable, which had dragged on for 10 years”.
“I have never found cancer! Had surgery and 5 doctors one that somehow seemed (was the Council), and on medical ethics, if one thought it, therefore, you need chemotherapy! Yes, I was! And it’s scary”, — said Vlasov.
She noted that history of cancer was invented by the journalists, and the singer just kept quiet — “for the love of the people for whom I became the hope for recovery”.
Note that the singer wasn’t silent, as claims now. She gave an interview to “FACTS”, telling about the operation, the tumor and chemotherapy. In addition, Vlasov replied to letters from readers, and did not deny that she had cancer. She mentioned that she’s traveled to Israel, where her diagnosis is not confirmed, nor denied.
Why the singer was silent for so long, interested in those of her fans who are very worried all the time.
Recall that in 2017, Eugenia was needed for her treatment is to collect money. And then in the programs dedicated to the health of the singer, mentioned cancer. Then it is also not denied that the two had cancer.
“So many years ran a train… and You were silent, only now decided to confess. Sadly it all — 10 years of listening to what You are unhappy about the recurrence, and be silent all the time. The meaning of this?” — surprised in the network.
Although the majority of subscribers Zhenya support it and blame the press.
