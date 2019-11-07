Never punish: Tina Karol revealed the secrets of parenting a son
Famous singer Tina Karol, who told us the “FACTS” the truth about the affair with the musician Dan Balan, takes care of her son Benjamin. The boy lives and studies in the UK, but spends all his free time with mom. In an interview the actress said that every day they communicate online: waking up together, going to school, learn lessons and go to bed. Mother and son live in harmony and understanding.
A two-week vacation joy spent with the closest person and gave his first interview, joining the charity project of Tina.
“Venya imbued with the idea of charity, gladly joined me to talk about our little family business — the cancer affected children. He bravely approached this case knowing the problem, we got through it. Son is very sympathetic and understands that in difficult situations we need to help people, especially children.
Venya is not closed from the problems of society. I believe that children need to know its components, which are a peculiar people, a terrible disease, and that not everyone has the opportunity to deal with them. And such children need special attention, not only financial support but the love, care and communication”, — said Tina.
Now she is again preparing for a meeting with his son. Together they plan to celebrate his birthday. To spend the day with mom — the main dream Veni.
“According to our tradition we will definitely celebrate together. Get together with his friends, classmates and go “shoot” the laser at the club. I offered to change the theme, go carting or go on a forest hike, but the boys really like these laser tag”, — said Tina “FACTS”.
She also admitted that he never scolds the son, provides the right choice and considers it the main man in her life.
“Venja — the man in the family. I give him such a privilege sometimes to estvovati over our female Kingdom: nanny, grandmother, mom… But without fanaticism. We live in harmony with the son trying to be his best friend. Never punished, not abused. Even when he disagrees with something, trying to find the right words to convince. Trying to teach him to think independently and make decisions and face the consequences”, — said a stellar mom.
