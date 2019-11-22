Nevzorov aptly made fun of the Russians for the stolen Ukrainian ships toilets (video)
Well-known opposition Russian journalist and publicist Alexander Nevzorov caustically commented on the “shortfall” returned to Ukraine on the armored “Berdyansk” and “Nikopol”.
According to him, only now he understood why in November 2018 all forces and means of the black sea fleet was raised to the seizure of a Ukrainian ship.
In your Facebook Nevzorov presented version of events, calling it “Toilets of victory.”
“Now, why in the Kerch Strait was attacked and captured three Ukrainian jug, truehouse quietly about their business. We remember that in the last fight was raised all the forces of the black sea Fleet. Jug was beaten up and captured. The other day — solemnly returned. BUT! Without toilets and a set of b-from cowards boatswain.(8 pieces). Ukraine asked to return UralNITI. As possible, and panties too. Russia responded with a proud refusal,” — said Nevzorov in the fresh video.
We will remind, about the loss of on-Board equipment, said the commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Admiral Ihor Voronchenko, and sailor Andrew Adair, who was wounded in the capture of his vessel by the Russians admitted that they lost their underwear stock.
“I’ve only got one pair of underwear, and there was 20 pieces… That’s why you used your underwear? Here will never understand that”, — he expressed indignation in a network.
