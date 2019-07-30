New attack in Russia: in Sochi there was a huge flying cockroaches
On the streets of the Russian city of Sochi appeared American cockroaches are one of the largest in the world. About it writes RIA Novosti citing a source in the Sochi national Park.
It is reported that the body length of the American cockroach (Periplaneta americana) reaches five centimeters, and with a mustache — exceeds nine. These insects fly well. They are often kept in terrariums or bred as food for lizards and certain species of snakes.
“The emergence of the American cockroach in many parts of Sochi could be due to the unintended importation and escape from the terrariums. Regardless of the origin of the new inhabitant has all the chances to gain a foothold on the black sea coast”, — experts believe.
It is clarified that the cockroach comes from tropical Africa, but in the early seventeenth century was introduced into North America, and why arose the erroneous scientific name of the species. Later he came to Europe and now found around the world. In cold latitudes it inhabits exclusively in buildings, and in the warm, such as Sochi, and they can live in a natural environment, hiding in a damp, dark shelters. American cockroaches — the polyphages, that is, they eat almost any organic remains, but prefer rotting wood.
These insects are considered as dangerous pests as well as carry infection and can cause allergies, said in the Sochi national Park.
“In addition they spoil the products and materials in buildings where settle. In China, the American cockroach was nicknamed “very tenacious little pest.” However, in China recently, the infusion of cockroaches is one of the drugs for wound healing, and in Vietnam, it is eaten roasted”, — stated in the message.
