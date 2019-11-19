New Audi S8 super-sedan was faster than stated
Company Audi has officially revealed the details about the equipment loaded sedan S8, and along the way, and its dynamic characteristics. The claimed 0-100 km/h is just 3.8 seconds. But there is speculation that in reality the S8 is even faster!
Official release characteristics of the Audi S8 was dedicated to the international test drive for the press, so individual journalists have the opportunity to match plant level data with indicators on a real road. So the claimed acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in the standard S8 is just 3.8 seconds (as in the previous version of the S8 plus).
However, according to Motor1, one of the test participants managed to significantly block this number and achieve a time of 3.47 seconds! Dynamics measurement was performed using a set of VBox.
If the results are true, the Audi S8 de facto will be the faster of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 4Matic+, which accelerates to a hundred in 3.5 seconds. Editor-in-chief of Autovista Paul Blyudenov already went for a test drive Audi S8 in Barcelona, and we asked him to make his own measurements to double-check unofficial figures.
Recall that the new S8 is equipped with the engine 4.0 liter V8 with twin turbo and a mild hybrid MHEV c 48-volt power grid and a compact lithium battery. The capacity of the sedan is 571 HP and a torque of 800 Nm. The power plant is combined with all-wheel drive quattro and 8-speed automatic.
In the basic equipment loaded sedan entered polnopravnym chassis, active suspension with the function of recognition of road potholes and active stabilizer bars. The system is able to compensate for the body roll in extreme cornering, and the level of compensation can vary from 2.5 to 5 degrees. In Comfort mode+ active suspension performs a reverse roll inside rotation to reduce lateral loads on the passengers, and when opening door handles body instantly rises to 50 mm for easy entry into the vehicle.
Optional Audi S8 can be equipped sports rear differential and carbon-ceramic brakes with discs 420/370 mm, which is almost 10 kg lighter than the cast-iron system. Of course, the new Audi super-sedan is equipped with a whole set of road assistants, which are in bags Tour and City has as much as 38.
And yet the Audi S8 the first time in the history of the model appeared the extended version of the S8 L, which is directed to the markets of the USA, Canada and China. Body length and wheelbase of this sedan is increased by 130 mm.