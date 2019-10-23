New BMW M3 unveiled on the photo
The new sports sedan filmed on the conveyor ahead of the official debut.
In the Network appeared the photo of the rear of the new sports sedan BMW M3. The novelty is based on the BMW 3-series generation G80 and will be powered by inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine, which is in the top-end version will develop a capacity of about 500 horsepower. The novelty will appear in 2020 as the model 2021.
Latest sports sedan the BMW M3 is interesting. The rear end looks aggressive and has a diffuser, a dual exhaust system and spoiler.
The novelty must be equipped with a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbo engine, rear-wheel drive and a manual transmission. It is also expected a version with a capacity of about 500 horsepower and standard all-wheel drive.
More information about the new M3 will appear any time soon, because he needs to debut in the next few months before going on sale in 2020 as the model 2021.