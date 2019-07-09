“New boyfriend” Adele was someone else’s husband
Last Friday, Adele appeared in public on the arm of a man for the first time after parting with her husband, businessman Simon Konecki. But, as it turned out, this “novel” simply had no chance.
All because Paul Drayton, and he never gave up Adele on the performance of Celine Dion in Hyde Park, generally not interested in women. He is happily married to a good friend of Adele, the British comedian Alan carré. Moreover, in January of this year, the singer herself and married them in the backyard of his home in Los Angeles.
Adele said she wants to do everything for me. She had received permission from the Church in Los Angeles and married us. She sang during our first dance. Then we flew to Vegas for a Celine Dion concert. It was the best day of my life
said the 41-year-old Carr in a live TV show This Morning on ITV.
Ignore the duck about the emerging novel of a friend of Carr, of course, could not.
And the new male Adele is very pretty, joked Alan in social networks in response to spreading rumors.