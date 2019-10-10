New boyfriend Miley Cyrus visited her in the hospital and he sang a Serenade
26-year-old Miley Cyrus was urgently hospitalized with the diagnosis of tonsillitis (inflammation of tonsils). The star put on a drip and prescribed bed rest. Friends and family of the singer has left many bouquets of flowers in the house and showered the hospital the pop star with rose petals.
Support your favorite came to her a young man, 22-year-old Australian pop singer Cody Simpson. The star published in Instagram a black-and-white video in which he sings and plays guitar in Miley’s hospital room. The movie, however, was without sound, as it was a special song that Cody wrote only for his beloved.
Judging by the photo, Cyrus is not discouraged. The celebrity admitted that trying to recover that weekend to take part in a charity event Gorillapalooza. The event raises funds for the Foundation Ellen DeGeneres, which helps to protect endangered gorillas. In addition, the singer will perform there English actor James Coden, American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars and other popular celebrities. Whether to come to the event Miley with her new boyfriend, is still unknown.
Recall that they started Dating recently. Before that Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth. Their romance began in 2009, in 2012 they got engaged, but a year later unexpectedly broke up. However, in 2016, the stars got back together and decided to formalize their relationship. However, in the marriage, they lived only 9 months. After the singer spun a fleeting affair with Caitlin Carter, and now started Dating Cody Simpson.