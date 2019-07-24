Loading...

The former mayor of London, former British foreign Secretary, and now the new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson eurosceptic, Russophile, lover boy, started as a reporter, familiar with Russian oligarchs, and even “believable” with them for collecting money to the poor… Figure 55-year-old Johnson was again under the scrutiny of his former colleagues from domestic and foreign publications.

Over a year ago Boris Johnson has resigned due to insurmountable differences with the former head of the British Conservative party by Theresa may about the withdrawal from the EU, and now became her successor in office. A supporter of “hard Brekzita”, eurosceptic Johnson repeatedly stated that London has to leave the EU without a deal with Brussels in autumn 2019. Johnson is known for his loud, extravagant, and sometimes controversial statements.

Boris Johnson was born in new York. His parents are English, although the family has Turkish and Russian ancestors (what he said Johnson, stressing that he was proud of his origins). His great-grandmother – Circassian, who fled to the Ottoman Empire. Great – grandfather- the Minister of internal Affairs last Grand vizier of the Ottoman Empire – had been executed after the arrival of Ataturk (then his son, my grandfather Johnson, and fled to England). Another great-grandfather was an American scientist palaeographer of Jewish origin from city in Lithuania, i.e. from the Russian Empire. And Johnson – a distant descendant of king George II.

At birth he received the name Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, but later it became known as simply Boris. And Johnson often says his name is not typical for Americans and English – with the accent on the second syllable, that is “Russian”.

After the father of Boris, Stanley Johnson got a post in one of the EU institutions, the family moved to Brussels. Boris Johnson three brothers and sisters. Younger sister, Rachel, in an interview with The Sunday Times talked about the fact that their mother was a painter Charlotte Johnson suffered from depression and was often in a psychiatric hospital. The children looked after by the governess.

Boris was educated in a private luxury Eton College, which is famous for the fact that it studied a well-known British policy. He then studied archaeology at Oxford. The new Prime Minister speaks several foreign languages, particularly French and Italian. Before coming into politics, he worked as a journalist, starting his career in the newspaper The Times. Where the young author was soon fired, catching the lie: Boris attributed a fictitious quote the Oxford Professor of history, who was his godfather.

A few years later, Boris Johnson was a correspondent for The Daily Telegraph in Brussels. At this time he became known as an ardent eurosceptic. Then, back in London, Johnson has worked as a commentator. He was often invited to TV. He published a newspaper – The Spectator conservative.

Over the years, in Brussels, Boris Johnson had divorced his first wife and 12 days after the divorce, married a second time at the Marina Wheeler, the lawyer who was expecting their first child. Then the couple had three more children.

As noted by Deutsche Welle, English tabloid press calls Boris Johnson a ladies ‘ man – because of the love for beautiful and intelligent women, as he speaks about it. And his numerous love Affairs journalists put on a par with such recognizable features Johnson, as his shapeless straw-colored hair, crumpled suits, love of Cycling, an extraordinary eccentric and legendary punctuality, comparable to the punctuality of Vladimir Putin, the Russian President.

All this did not prevent Boris Johnson after working in Brussels soon to start a political career in London. In 2001, the future Prime Minister was first elected to the house of Commons from Oxfordshire. In Parliament he represented the Conservative party, keeping the mandate in 2008. In 2004, Johnson became the shadow government of the conservatives, taking the post of Minister of culture. But after a love affair with one of his colleagues, the post had to leave. In addition, because of this scandal, Johnson’s wife kicked him out.

In 2005 conservative leader David Cameron, with him, Boris Johnson studied at Eton College, was not invited to a classmate in the shadow Cabinet that he headed. But three years later, Johnson decided to run for mayor of London. He received support from the head of the electoral headquarters of Cameron and won the election. Mayor Johnson spent two terms.

At that time, when Johnson held a post of the mayor of the British capital, the city began annually to arrange the celebration of Russian Maslenitsa. The tradition has survived until now, but has introduced her current Prime Minister. Many remember Johnson in Russian congratulated in 2014, all with a holiday of spring and invited tourists to attend the festivities in Trafalgar square with music, dancing and eating pancakes.

In the summer of 2013 the mayor of London Boris Johnson actually was on the side of Vladimir Putin – against the supply of arms to the Syrian rebels. From the pages of The Daily Telegraph, he warned the then Prime Minister David Cameron that arming “maniacs” would be a disaster.

And in December 2014, Johnson likened Putin to the elf Dobby from the books about Harry Potter, urging all not to be deceived by this appearance: “In fact a ruthless tyrant.”

In 2015, Boris Johnson spent the night in a sleeping bag at St Paul’s Cathedral in Central London, disguised as a tramp. With him “bummed” and the Manager of the Evening Standard, the son of Russian oligarch Alexander Lebedev – Evgeny: their newspaper just promoted charity campaign in support of the same homeless people – former British servicemen.

By the way, as reminiscent of the “Komsomolskaya Pravda”, when Boris Johnson was just nominated for the London mayoral election in 2008, all actively supported him precisely the Evening Standard, for which this edition is even called “the Evening Boris” (“Evening Boris”).

When the publication was sold to a Russian financier Alexander Lebedev, he changed the business model, Newspapers are free, and the circulation soared. Winning ordinary Londoners, the new owner switched to high society. And there are useful old connection, the newspaper “Evening Boris”. He became a regular at parties Lebedev, behind him tightened and other stars.

Another time, Johnson and Lebedev, Jr., held in Trafalgar square literary festival to combat illiteracy among children. Celebrities read excerpts from classical literature, has attracted donations for two million pounds. And in just 10 years at charity events and promotions collected 50 million pounds. A significant part of this amount was spent on good deeds in Russia – for example, the needs of the St. Petersburg Institute of children’s Hematology and Transplantology of Raisa Gorbacheva.

In March 2016, Johnson unexpectedly spoke in support of Putin, acknowledging Russia’s efforts to osvobojdenie Palmyra by fanatical Islamists. “If Putin’s soldiers helped to stop the maniacs from Palmyra (and it pains me to admit), this is a very well speaks Russian. They made it so that the West looks inefficient…”, – the politician wrote in his column in The Daily Telegraph.

In July 2016, Prime Minister Theresa may has appointed Boris Johnson to head the British foreign service. Many doubted that he would cope with this role. At that time, Johnson was already known for his controversial statements, and many managed to offend, including the leaders of the EU and the Russian Federation.

In September 2016, Johnson sharply criticized the military operation of Russia in Syria. “All possible evidence points to Russian responsibility for committing the atrocities” – so he replied to the attack on the humanitarian convoy of the UN near Aleppo on 19 September 2016. “Personally, I wish that responsible for the attack on a UN convoy and other civilian targets in Syria appeared before the international Tribunal,” quoted his speech to the deputies of the British Parliament, the Agency TASS.

At the head of Mead Johnson advocated tougher sanctions against Russia. “Yes, the Kingdom insists on tougher sanctions against Russia in connection with events in Crimea, in Eastern Ukraine, as well as with air strikes on Aleppo. With this in mind we can’t normalize relations with Russia or to return to normal conduct of Affairs. The UK is ready for a tough approach to relations with Russia, but this does not mean that it would be unwise to negotiate,” – said Johnson in 2016.

However, in his statements, he repeatedly emphasized the need to continue the dialogue with Russia and called themselves a Russophile. “If Russia will continue on its current path, I believe that this great country can become a nation-an outcast!.. I’m a Russophile, I was in Russia when I was 16 years old. But Russia must stop its barbaric acts in Syria,” he pointed out, speaking before the deputies of the Parliament.

And later, during a press conference in Moscow after talks with Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to TASS, Johnson said: “Let me say that I am a Russophile, and a staunch Russophile. I have ancestors in Moscow. I am convinced that I am the first Minister of foreign Affairs of great Britain, whose name is Boris, and please do not doubt that I wish to improve our relations.”

After the poisoning in Salisbury former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia Boris Johnson was the first who actually blamed President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with DW, he said: “I think it’s very important, first, to show that the culprits are not residents of Russia, nor Russia. We have no quarrel with Russia. You know, I love Russia, I have ancestors from that country. Not the case, and in the Kremlin and in the Russian state in the state in which it is present. You also have to consider that Sergey Skripal, the man they tried to destroy, was identified as the target of the attack. Vladimir Putin himself said that traitors, such as Skripal, it is necessary to poison”.

However, even then Johnson said: “I sincerely think that Russia is an incredible country, fantastic place, and it pains me to see what kind of relationship exists between us.”

Now one of the challenges of the future British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to normalize relations with Russia.