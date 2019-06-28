“New Brooke shields” granddaughter Sofia Rotaru fans beach photo
18-year-old Sofia Yevdokymenko, granddaughter Sofia Rotaru, intends to make a career in modeling in Europe, where it is already pretty well known. Over four years of work in the modeling business fashion Western critics have already dubbed it “the new Brooke shields” and predict a great professional future, write Seven days.
To prove the truth of their words, the girl willingly publishes their candid photos online. It is no secret that a couple of years ago, some detractors have criticized the look of the model.
“Belly got, and not breathe it hurt?”, “Honey, you have plenty to eat. Skin and bones”, “Well, again, window dressing and promotion of anorexia. Where is the beauty”, — they wrote in the comments.
Meanwhile, the girl who is the undisputed beauty posed for the cover of the Ukrainian version of Elle magazine. She also won in the nomination “the Best model” on the ceremony of Mercedes-Benz Kiev Fashion Prize in Kiev.
Sonia Evdokimenko often spends time in Paris when the French capital is the world famous French fashion Week. And now the girl is resting in France, and shares with his fans on the social network beach photo.
One of her last photo was taken in Tulle, where Sophia swam in the rain, allowing it to recharge emotionally and spiritually.
Fans appreciated the emotional state of the girl and her beauty.
“Swimming in the rain is really cool…”, “it is a Pity that you are far away, and then walked. I would go to the sauna”, “I would swim together with you,” “Yes, the children and grandchildren of Sofia is really BEAUTIFUL, as she is”, — writes the followers.
Many of them probably know that in addition to the spectacular appearance of the granddaughter Sofia Rotaru has inherited her talent, she was also a singer. Sonia had already recorded two singles under the pseudonym of Sofia Eve. Heiress sings people’s artist of the USSR in English and clearly aimed to conquer the foreign scene. That is not surprising because for several years, Sonia lives in London. Sofia Mikhailovna endorses initiatives granddaughter. She believes that she too can become a real star. Producer Sofia Eve is the big brother girls Anatoly. “This Brother found the music guy wrote it in Los Angeles. We all gathered and recorded in Kiev”, — told the young singer about his first song.
As previously reported “FACTS” in one of the recent posts in Instagram a girl posted a racy photo on which poses in a stylish swimsuit original style, standing waist-deep in the pool on the background of nature.
