New Chery Tiggo 3 has shown from all sides
The network has shown the new Chery Tiggo 3 and he looks in the style of the older models, which are also included in the line Tiggo. To a greater extent this applies to the front — design of the stern is almost unchanged. And although the car has not yet appeared on the shelves, the car managed to photograph from all sides.
The interior also remain largely unchanged except for a new steering wheel. Accents bronze color combined with brown trim — signs top modification. However, the prices while to speak early, but the Chinese cars often do not cost a lot of money.
As expected, replacing the 1.6-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine (126 HP) came the engine capacity of 1.5 liter capacity 116 HP four-wheel drive is not provided, and will be offered a choice of 5-speed manual transmission and CVT. The Chinese dealers have already received the first batch of crossover. It is still unclear when the car will be released in the European market.