New Chevrolet Bolt EV has received the reserve as the Tesla Model 3
Amid the frenzied sales of the sedan Tesla Model 3 electric hatchback, the Chevrolet Bolt EV has experienced technical upgrades in which its power reserve on one charge has increased from 383 to 417 km.
The Chevrolet Bolt EV entered the U.S. market in late 2016 and was then considered a very promising model with the most attractive price range. In its first full year of sales (2017), the US has sold 23 copies of the 297 – second place in the segment of electric vehicles after Tesla Model S, which has sold 26 500 pieces. The figure is quite successful, especially given the critical remarks of users and the press in relation to the warranty conditions Bolt: in the service book manufacturer, wrote that during the warranty period (8 years or 160 thousand km of mileage) battery capacity with a nominal 60 kW?h can fall by 10-40%, that is up to 36 kW?h
In 2018, the demand for Bolt EV decreased to 18 020 units that are primarily associated with the appearance on the market of relatively affordable electric sedan Tesla Model 3. Formally a three-pointer came on the market in September 2017, but the full production of this model began only in mid-2018 price Stakhanovite efforts of the workers of the tent factory Elon musk in California Fremont. But even a six-month handicap Bolt EV is not saved from defeat: in 2018, the cumulative sales of the Model 3 was 140 317 copies.
This year Bolt EV shows about the same commercial success as in the past: from January to July this year, 8 sold 282 units, 5.4% more than in the same period of 2018. But the Tesla Model 3 better on order: in the first seven months of 2019 sold 80 425 EA., it would Seem that it is time to close up shop and admit that the first mass electric car GM had failed? No, the American Corporation decided to give him another chance and conducted a technical audit on critical indicators such as battery capacity and cruising range on a single charge.
Thus, the Bolt EV 2020 model year received an upgraded LG battery with a capacity of 66 kW·h instead of 60 kWh EPA Certified power reserve rose from 383 to 417 km other characteristics have not changed: the Bolt EV is still equipped with an electric motor rated at 150 kW (204 HP), which rotates the front wheels. To 60 mph (96,56 km/h) electric hatchback accelerates for 6.5 s. On a full charge the battery from a household socket takes 10 hours.
Upgraded Bolt EV will go on sale towards the end of the year 37 at the price of 495 dollars. For comparison, Tesla Model 3 in the base at the moment, the performance of the Standard Range Plus (stock speed – 386 km) is 38 990 dollars. It turns out that the ratio of prices and reserve the electric car, the Chevrolet is now more attractive and it can really help him to increase sales – for example, in the corporate and public sectors, where machines are purchased by formal indicators. The traders well for the most part will continue to choose Model 3, as Tesla is fashionable and cool, this is the Apple among cars, that is a fetish, which is not a pity to overpay a little. The Chevrolet Bolt EV, frankly, looks ordinary, does not cause desire immediately to buy it. Besides, he’s just smaller, as it refers to the class of subcompact (wheelbase – 2 601 mm, length – 4 166 mm), and the Tesla Model 3 is quite a family mid-size sedan (wheelbase – 2 880 mm, length – 4 690 mm).
In General, it is unlikely the modified battery will significantly increase demand for the Chevrolet Bolt EV. To attract buyer you would be a drastic price reduction, but GM, apparently, is not ready to produce cars at a loss. The Corporation is currently conducting a large-scale purge of the lineup, getting rid of all unpromising products, which recorded even the once best-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt. Bolt EV is likely in the future is also enrolled in the ranks of the official suckers, but only after the Arsenal GM will appear in electric vehicles of new generation, the development of which is progressing now. Previously, the Corporation announced its intention to withdraw to the American market by 2023 from 20 new “trains”.