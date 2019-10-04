New Chevrolet Tracker surpassed the sales of Hyundai Creta
Three summer months it took the Chinese dealers Chevrolet to attach more than 10 thousand copies of the new Chevrolet Tracker.
This figure is two times the result of sales of the bestselling Hyundai Creta/ix25 for the same period.
Traker following generation is based on a new platform, the development of which involved the engineers at GM and the Chinese SAIC.
After the change of generations, the crossover has become more and got extensive list of equipment.
So, 2020 Tracker has a length of 270 mm 4, width – 1 791, height – 1 627 mm, and its wheelbase 2 570mm. These parameters are comparable to the dimensions of the Hyundai Creta. The boot at 390 litres due to the folded rear row seats can be increased to 1 334 litres.
In the interior of the novelties you can find the features of the updated “Chevrolet Orlando: similar to “tidy” and control unit “climate”. In addition, the SUV’s interior now has a modern multimedia with an eight-inch touchscreen.
Under the hood of the Tracker a new generation of hidden or liter 115-strong “turbotron”, or a 1.3-liter 165-horsepower turbo engine. Transmission six – speed “mechanics” or “robot”. Actuator – front or full.
Fans of “pumped” machines brand offers Tracker in version Redline. This “sportively” cross gets a body kit, bright red accents on the body and in the cabin, as well as tinted alloy wheels of 17 inches.
For SUV in China please from 99 to 139 900 900 yuan.