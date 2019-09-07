New Chevrolet Trailblazer presented sporthorse
Car company Chevrolet has officially announced the start of sales of the new SUV Chevrolet Trailblazer. The model is presented in three trim levels – standard, tuned and sports, today, those who want to buy car can contact the dealership because the SUV already came to them.
We present a more detailed description and a sports tuned version of the car. Models these models have a number of distinctive characteristics that are original interior decoration and the design of the body. In the salon these versions stand out stylish rugs, original chair covers with stitching and overlays on the pedals out of metal. The variations of the models of sports and customized style are bright colors of the body.
Chevrolet Trailblazer sport variations include double pipes and a powerful diffuser in the rear, also there are powerful wheels size 19 inch. These parts improve the aerodynamic characteristics of an SUV.
In the spring of this year at the Shanghai motor show was presented a prototype of the Chevrolet Trailblazer. After that, the SUV has been a change in the dimensions, the car became more compact. Design new pattern in style goes well with Traker and Orlando, a car appeared dual light optics and proprietary grille.
It is proposed to control the turbocharged engine with capacity of 1.3 liter capacity 165 HP Running motor in the unit with a nine-automatic transmission, available in FWD or 4WD. The manufacturer provides a good warranty for the use of CAT – 8 years or a mileage of 160 thousand kilometers