New Citroen C3 Aircross will go on sale next month
Citroen has announced a series of updates to the model C3 Aircross with a focus on reducing carbon emissions, enhancing comfort and expanding equipment.
Given the fact that this year more than 70% of sales accounted for a version of Flair, then this mod preterit the most changes. New (and exclusive) for it was the 1.2-liter PureTech engine, compliant with Euro 6.3. Petrol unit has an output of 130 HP and works in tandem with 6-speed automatic transmission.
In addition, the C3 Aircross Flair as standard will include a new finish colors: Urban Red, as well as ergonomic folding armrest and pockets in the seat backs. They are included in the list of standard equipment along with Citron Connect Nav with 3-year subscription to TomTom Live, Keyless access and inclusion, rearview camera system, active braking system to help Connect Box, 17-inch alloy wheels and more.
Appearance subcompact crossover remains largely customizable through a variety of packages, colors, including the new Pepper Red, Cumulus Grey and Perla Nera Black, which are added to the existing Natural White, Breathing Blue, Platinum Grey, Spicy Orange and Soft Sand.
In honor of the 100th anniversary will be released in a new collector’s edition C3 Aircross Origins Collector, the cost of which UK is 19 725 pounds. Basic Feel starts from the mark in 18 of 225 pounds and the Flair — 20 of 480 pounds, while top-end performance with a new power plant PureTech 130 EAT6 will cost from 22 080 pounds. The revised range will go on sale in the UK in October.