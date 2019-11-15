New compact crossover Kia first noticed on tests
Corporation KIA began testing subcompact crossover, whose length is less than 4 meters.
Earlier, the new model has been spotted on Indian roads, and now cross again caught in the lens on one of the South Korean parks.
Reliable information about auto, of course, is little – known, only the index (QYI), by which he and experience. However, something can be understood in size.
Judging by the fact that the length of the crossover is not more than 4 meters, it should be the most compact and budget SUV in the model range of the Japanese brand, making the competition Venue models from Hyundai.
To consider in detail the appearance of the masking is difficult, but even through it is noticeable that the novelty will be almost identical to the “sister” Venue and the size and proportions of the body. In addition, KIA QYI will get the original grille “smiling tiger” and rectangular rear lights.