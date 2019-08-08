New cross-van Suzuki XL6 showed in official photos
The company Suzuki is preparing to launch its new model – XL6. The car was designed on the platform of Suzuki Ertiga, and its official debut will take place on August 21.
On the eve of the network appeared the first official photos of the car published by Indian portal “GaadiWaadi”.
Judging by the leaked online images of the cross-van XL6 will have a design in the style of soplatformennika Ertiga. Thus in contrast to the compact MPV cross van will have the front wheel arches, plastic body kit along the lower edge of the body of unpainted plastic, roof rails and a higher ride height and other lights, grille and optics. In the passenger compartment can fit up to six people (3 rows of seats).
To set in motion the Suzuki XL6 will be 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 105 horsepower, working in conjunction with a 48-volt starter-generator and a proprietary recovery system. As for transmission, it will offer a 5-speed manual gearbox or 4-band “automatic”. Drive – only the front.