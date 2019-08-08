New cross-van Suzuki XL6 showed in official photos

| August 8, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

Новый кросс-вэн Suzuki XL6 показали на официальных фото

The company Suzuki is preparing to launch its new model – XL6. The car was designed on the platform of Suzuki Ertiga, and its official debut will take place on August 21.

On the eve of the network appeared the first official photos of the car published by Indian portal “GaadiWaadi”.

Новый кросс-вэн Suzuki XL6 показали на официальных фото

Judging by the leaked online images of the cross-van XL6 will have a design in the style of soplatformennika Ertiga. Thus in contrast to the compact MPV cross van will have the front wheel arches, plastic body kit along the lower edge of the body of unpainted plastic, roof rails and a higher ride height and other lights, grille and optics. In the passenger compartment can fit up to six people (3 rows of seats).

Новый кросс-вэн Suzuki XL6 показали на официальных фото

To set in motion the Suzuki XL6 will be 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 105 horsepower, working in conjunction with a 48-volt starter-generator and a proprietary recovery system. As for transmission, it will offer a 5-speed manual gearbox or 4-band “automatic”. Drive – only the front.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.