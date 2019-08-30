New crossover D60 Maxus traveling outside of China
New crossover D60 Maxus waited for its market debut SUV is already available for order from official dealers of the brand in China.
The price of the SUV ranges from 93 to 800 167 800 yuan.
Interestingly, over time the novelty will be sold beyond the “high places” of the car market.
Such crossover gets narrower head optics on the LED matrices, the original “fog”, which are arranged vertically, and a massive grille with a complex pattern, and the bifurcated exhaust pipes.
In the car, which is designed for seven seats, was established by modern media with a giant touchscreen, a truncated steering wheel, digital tidy and seat with pronounced lateral support. But when finishing the front panel the manufacturer used the skin.
The motors for the three-row Maxus D60 chose a turbocharged 1.3 liter and a half to return 139 and 169 HP, respectively. A couple of them is either a six-speed “mechanics” or seven-step “robot”.
Drive uncontested to the front.