New crosswan Suzuki XL6 headed for world market
The new three-row SUV Suzuki XL6 traveling outside India.
Such plans building a leadership brand, hoping to significantly expand the geography of sales of its model.
Indian motorists know Suzuki XL6 since August of this year. This crosswan, which is the off-road version of the best-Suzuki Ertiga, immediately caused an excessive demand.
From its “donor” novelty differed differently decorated front part of the body, modified rear bumper, plastic body kit with fender flares, etc. In the length of such car reaches 4 445 mm, and its ground clearance is 180 mm.
The movement of Crossman leads-liter 105-strong “aspirated” with the auxiliary starter-generator 48 Volts.As the pair motor manufacturer offers 5MKPP or 4АКПП. But the drive only the front.
Already the base XL6 Suzuki gets ABS and ESP, two airbags, cruise control, a system to prevent frontal collisions, multimedia with seven-inch screen and more.
Additionally, you can “buy” the rear view camera, rain sensors and lights and leather interior. Inside the car there are separate “captain’s” seats in the second row, each of which boasts its own armrest.