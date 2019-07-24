New curiosity with Putin ridiculed in the Network
Russian President Vladimir Putin once again disgraced because of its growth.
Shot on the rise…) pic.twitter.com/EM9I10P1Me
— PreslitSky (@prevaleo) July 22, 2019
A funny thing happened during the visit of the President of the Russian Federation in Ekaterinburg at the Ural Federal University, who noted some emergency.
So, one of the students of Ural Federal University became ill during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
In addition, it should be noted that the students gathered in the building at 14 o’clock local time, their meeting with the President was to begin at 14:30. In the end, it began only at 19 o’clock, until that time, the FSO did not allow the audience to leave the territory.
But the incident is not over. So, confusion arose during the photographing of students with Putin. When everything is lined up for a joint photo in the front row was the guy who blocked the Russian President. Putin some time peeking from behind the guy then moved.
The situation caused a wave of ironic comments in the network.
“Well, so far, only moved, and could be shot to lead voshdya blocked…”, “Skyscrapers, skyscrapers, and I small such then I’m afraid it makes me sad that you lose your peace))))”, “Move slave — Botox snout is not visible”, “Dwarf on a perch set?”, “That kid shot the whole family in the Gulag”, “zhis Is all to tell Putin covered”, “grandpa can not see”, “Putin gave the signal…clean!!”, “Struck the old man PU trauma? Overshadowed the miraculous face of the king from the people,” — writes in the comments to a funny video.